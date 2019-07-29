Home

Gary Lee Clay


1957 - 2019
Gary Lee Clay Obituary
Gary Lee Clay, 62 of Sandy Spring, MD. formerly of Damascus, passed away Friday, July 12, 2019 at his home. Born January 10, 1957, he was a son of the late Wilson Eugene and Mary Frances Clay.

He was a 1975 graduate of Damascus High School and previously worked as a brick mason.

He was the father of Matthew Ryan Clay of Valrico, Florida and grandfather of Jonathan Clay of Florida.

He was the brother of Jeannie Clay Jacobs & Mickey Clay (Pat) of Damascus, MD.

He has four nephews Kenny Jacobs (Terri), Randy Jacobs (Brenda), Tom Jacobs (Suzi), Kevin Jacobs (Shannyn) and a niece Kim Askew (Jason) & many great nieces and nephews.

He will also be remembered by his companion Alice Hall and many friends.

In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by a "special brother-in-law"

Junior Jacobs.

He will be deeply missed by all who knew and loved him and laid to rest at Resthaven Memorial Gardens, Frederick, MD. A memorial service will be held at a later date.

Expressions of sympathy may be shared with the family at www.molesworthwilliams.com
Published Online in The Frederick News-Post from July 29 to July 30, 2019
