|
|
Gary Lee Clay, 62 of Sandy Spring, MD. formerly of Damascus, passed away Friday, July 12, 2019 at his home. Born January 10, 1957, he was a son of the late Wilson Eugene and Mary Frances Clay.
He was a 1975 graduate of Damascus High School and previously worked as a brick mason.
He was the father of Matthew Ryan Clay of Valrico, Florida and grandfather of Jonathan Clay of Florida.
He was the brother of Jeannie Clay Jacobs & Mickey Clay (Pat) of Damascus, MD.
He has four nephews Kenny Jacobs (Terri), Randy Jacobs (Brenda), Tom Jacobs (Suzi), Kevin Jacobs (Shannyn) and a niece Kim Askew (Jason) & many great nieces and nephews.
He will also be remembered by his companion Alice Hall and many friends.
In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by a "special brother-in-law"
Junior Jacobs.
He will be deeply missed by all who knew and loved him and laid to rest at Resthaven Memorial Gardens, Frederick, MD. A memorial service will be held at a later date.
Expressions of sympathy may be shared with the family at www.molesworthwilliams.com
Published Online in The Frederick News-Post from July 29 to July 30, 2019