Gary William Nelson, Sr. of Brunswick Maryland, passed away peacefully, at the age of 76 surrounded by his family, on October 20, 2019 after losing his battle to cancer. He was born May 17, 1943 in Cumberland, Maryland, the son of the late Theodore and Willietta Nelson.
Gary was a Navy Veteran and a past member of the Eagles Club. He also was a past member of the New York Hill United Methodist Church. He worked for 38 years in the Electrical Distribution field, starting in 1974. He retired in 2012 with Rexel. Gary was known to all as a family man whose favorite pastime was sitting on his porch and talking to anyone who walked by. He was a simple man and extremely generous, always helping neighbors and even strangers who needed it. Gary enjoyed his kids, grandkids and great grandkids.
Surviving Gary is his wife, Linda Nelson, of 54 years, Children, Darrin Nelson and wife Tedi of Knoxville, Mark Nelson and wife Stacy and sons Trevor, Jeremy and son Michael of Brunswick, Gary Nelson Jr and wife Emily of Brunswick and Jennifer Nelson Kearney of Brunswick, Grandchildren, Heather Nelson, Kolbi Gleim and husband Zach, Rylee Nelson and husband Dylan, Jami Nelson and Rowan Nelson as well as Great Grandchildren, Chloie, Bella, Ellianna, Willow, Oakley and another on the way. He is survived by one brother, Eugene Nelson and many nieces and nephews. Gary is also survived by his faithful companion, Salem.
He was preceded in death by his brother, Terry Nelson and sister, Leona Nelson.
Family and friends may gather Friday November 1, 2019 6-9pm for a Memorial Service at the John T. Williams Funeral Home, 100 Petersville Road, Brunswick MD and for a Service Saturday November 2, 2019 11am at the New Hope United Methodist Church, 7 S Maryland Avenue, Brunswick MD, Reception to follow. Reverend Katie Bishop will officiate.
In lieu of flowers please make a donation in Gary's name to the Hospice of Frederick County, 516 Trail Avenue, Frederick MD 21701.
Published Online in The Frederick News-Post from Oct. 25 to Oct. 26, 2019