Gary Warren Smythers of Frederick passed peacefully on Sunday, November 17. A celebration of life will be planned in the early new year.
He is survived by his son, Eric Smythers; daughter and son-in-law Christine and James Dillon, Kearneysville, WV; cousin Juanita Beck, Myrtle Beach, SC; sisters-in-law Carolyn Khouri, Great Neck, Long Island, NY; Diane Hill, Fuquay-Varina, NC; Vivian DeForest, Provo, UT; and many beloved nieces, nephews and their children.
Gary is preceded in death by his parents Anne and Neil Smythers, brother Larry Smythers and his beloved wife Susan Hill Smythers.
Born in a family farmhouse on September 2, 1947 in Galax, Virginia, the family moved to Dundalk, Maryland where work in the steel mills was plentiful. Gary attended the University of Maryland at College Park, receiving a degree in Chemistry.
He met his bride, Susan, at the school; they married at the campus chapel in 1969. He was called to serve soon after, joining the Army with the 2d Infantry from November 1970 to January 1972, primarily covering the DMZ in Korea. He received the National Defense Service and Armed Forces Expeditionary Medals, as well as the Army Sharpshooter Marksman Badge M-14, and was honorably discharged. Gary spent most of his career at the National Cancer Institute Center for Research at Fort Detrick, first as a chemist and later as a computer engineer after receiving a second degree.
Gary and Susan truly enjoyed the salad days of retirement, with many cruises, trips to Europe and South America, and wonderful vacations with their children and other family members. Gary also discovered the joys of golf, found a great group of friends on the links, and volunteered at several major tournaments. He would read several books simultaneously, and complete at least 3 crosswords a day. His love of science, science fiction, and constant quest for knowledge was clear to all who knew him.
Gary was not a religious man, but to honor him, he would probably ask that you donate to a cause of research or the environment and that you raise a Parting Glass to a life well lived. Good night and joy be with you all.
Published Online in The Frederick News-Post from Nov. 20 to Nov. 21, 2019