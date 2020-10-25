On Wednesday, October 21, 2020, Gaye Elizabeth Schiller, 64, of Adamstown, Maryland, was taken from this Earth to be reunited with her late husband Mark.
Gaye was born May 2, 1956, in Olney, Maryland to Norman Hilderbrand and Millicent Cooper and was raised with her two older siblings, Jennee Chin and Alan Hilderbrand, in Montgomery County, Maryland. Gaye was married to the love of her life, Mark Schiller, on September 13, 1981. The two welcomed their son into the world that same year.
Gaye is survived by her son, Paul Schiller, daughter in-law, Michelle Schiller and granddaughter Farrah Schiller; her sister Jennee Chin; her brother and sister in-law Alan & Paula Hilderbrand; brother in-law and sister in-law Tom & Melanie Caperones; brother in-law and sister in-law Brian & Debi Harvey; her nieces and nephews Dawn, Lisa, Tony, Brent, Bryan, Wade, and Ross; and many other friends and neighbors who loved her dearly.
Gaye was a selfless and caring woman who would always put the needs of her friends and family above her own. She enjoyed making crafts, taking cruises, family camping trips and bird watching. Gaye had an immense love for animals, especially her granddog Dexter, which was only eclipsed by her love for her family, and her granddaughter Farrah, who she called "Little Bits".
In lieu of flowers please consider a donation to the Lonely Hearts Animal Rescue. https://www.lonelyheartsanimalrescue.org/donate.php
A celebration of life honoring Gaye will be scheduled at a later date.