Mr. Gene William Legg, Jr., 56, of Frederick, lost a strong fight against cancer, and passed away on Wednesday, August 12, 2020, at his home, surrounded by his family. He was the loving husband of 37 years to Robin DeGrange Legg. Born in Frederick on March 21, 1964, he was a son of Christine Wetzel Legg Miller and the late Gene W. Legg, Sr. He was the step son of Delbert Miller.

He was a heavy equipment operator for many years and had worked for Boone's Excavating and Page Mechanical. Before he got sick he enjoyed cooking, woodworking,hunting and fishing. His greatest love was spending time with his wife and his loving family. He was a member of the Eagles Club and Moose Lodge.

Surviving are his children; Brian DeGrange, Sr. and wife Kasey, Gene W. Legg III and wife Melissa and Christine Legg and Brandon, three brothers, Donald Legg, Jeffrey Legg and Genia, Daryl Miller and Jenny, grandchildren; Jhared, Brian, Bradley, Logan, Savannah, Grace and Dakota, and many nieces and nephews. He will also be remembered by his mother-in-law, Becky DeGrange. He was preceded in death by his father-in-law, Paul A. DeGrange, Sr. and brother-in-law, Ronald DeGrange, Sr.

The family will receive friends from 2 to 5 p.m., on Sunday, August 16, 2020, at the Keeney and Basford Funeral Home, 106 East Church Street, Frederick. Graveside services will be held at 11 a.m., on Monday, August 17, 2020, in the Mount Olivet Cemetery, Frederick. Those wishing to attend should assemble within the main gates by 10:45 AM. Due to COVID 19 mask's and social distancing is required.


Published in The Frederick News-Post from Aug. 12 to Aug. 14, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
