Gene Mock, Associate Broker at Keller Williams Realty in Leesburg, VA, passed away suddenly from complications of cancer on the evening of August 22, 2020 with his wife and family at his side. He was born on February 3, 1947 in Lovettsville, VA. He grew up on a farm in Frederick County, Maryland.

Gene was an active and involved Realtor who served on local, state and national Realtor boards and organizations, making a positive impact on all who knew him. His boundless energy, skills & ideas benefited his clients and the real estate industry in unmeasurable ways. Prior to becoming a Realtor, he owned and operated Studio One, a hair salon and day spa in Frederick, Maryland for 20 years. He served in the Marine Corps in Vietnam as a Combat Engineer.

He loved his family, his country and serving his country in the Marine Corps.Gene was a beloved husband, father, grandfather, brother and son. He loved people, animals, real estate and life with wife Monica on their small horse farm in Waterford, Virginia. They were partners in real estate, serving their clients as the Premier Team, throughout Northern Virginia, Maryland & Washington, DC.

He will be mourned and sorely missed by all who knew and loved him. He is survived by his wife, Monica Mock, his sister, Ruby Shane, his brothers John Mock and Ben Mock, his sons John Mock and wife Beth Mock, Dave Mock and grandchildren Lauren and Ryan Mock.

Donations can be made in Gene's honor to the American Cancer Society.

Published in The Frederick News-Post from Nov. 22 to Nov. 24, 2020.
