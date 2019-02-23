Gene S. McLoughlin, 69, of Frederick, Maryland, passed from this life on Wednesday, February 20, 2019 at Frederick Memorial Hospital in Frederick, MD. He was the beloved husband of Linda McLoughlin for 22 years.



Born on April 28, 1949, in Uniondale Long Island, NY, he was the son of Frank Browning and Thersel Ann (Truitt) Lake.



Shane attended some college in Florida, later, entering into the world of Rock & Roll. His initial entry into this world was as Roadie bus driver for Jimi Hendrix, after the death of the Rock & Roll icon, he spent time knowing the early Arrowsmith band, & had become friends with Steven Tyler, and worked with the Buddy Miles band, he continued this journey traveling in southern CA.



After relocating to Frederick MD he and his wife established a Real Estate Appraisal Service, and started his career with FCPS as a School Bus Driver, as well as chauffeur for On The Town Limousines.



He has always had a large special place in his heart for animals, especially dogs.



In addition to his wife, Linda, he is survived by his sister, Laurel Jane Lake, nephew, Ryan McCluskey,& wife Erica, niece Sarah McCluskey, step daughter, Lisa Mazaleski & husband Carlton, step son, Michael C Magnanelli, grandchildren, Grace, Sean and Carli Mazaleski, great nephew, Liam McCluskey.



A celebration of Gene's life journey will take place at Stauffer Funeral Home in Frederick on Wednesday Feb.27, at 6 pm. Marvin Bush will officiate. SERVICE INFO. is available on the funeral home's website.



Internment will be private.



Expressions of sympathy may be offered to the family at StaufferFuneralHomes.com.



Shane's favorite charity was the ASCPA, donations in his name to that charity would be gratefully accepted in lieu of flowers. Published Online in The Frederick News-Post from Feb. 23 to Feb. 24, 2019