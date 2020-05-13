Genevieve Freedman
1933 - 2020
Mrs. Genevieve Carol Freedman, 87, of Frederick, passed away on May 11, 2020 at Kline Hospice House. She was the wife of the late Earl Stanley Freedman, who passed in October, 2019. They celebrated their 65th wedding anniversary of their timeless love last year.



Born February 8, 1933, in Morehead City, NC. Genevieve was the daughter of the late James and Myrtle Simpson. She graduated from Beaufort High School, Class of 1951. She met Earl in Washington, D.C. while working at the Department of Veterans Affairs, and they raised their children in Montgomery County, Maryland. After Genevieve retired from Life Technologies, Inc. she and Earl lived on the coast of North Carolina for many years before eventually moving up to Gettysburg, then later back to Frederick. Genevieve loved family gatherings, decorating for the holidays, and good seafood! Her grandchildren and great-grandchildren were the joy of her life.



Mrs. Freedman is survived by five children, Linda Hamill & husband Joseph, Alice Morris, Cherrie Gundel & husband Jeff, John Freedman & wife Kristi Ellis, and Brenda Graziano & husband Frank; eight grandchildren, Geoffrey Burgee, Lauren Brueckman, Clay Hamill, Katlan Graziano, Daniel Brueckman, Tyler Hamill, John Graziano, and Haley Brueckman; five great-grandchildren, Althea, Lily, Ella, Sophia, and Max; and many other relatives and friends. She was preceded in death by her siblings, Alvin, Bobby, Herman, Iris and Billy.



Services will be held privately, due to the present conditions. In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to Frederick Health Hospice, P.O. Box 1799, Frederick, MD 21702.

Published in The Frederick News-Post from May 13 to May 15, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Service
