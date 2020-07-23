Georganne Maria Linthicum "Georgie" 78, of Middletown Md. was called by God on July 20, 2020. Georganne was born December 6, 1941 in Washington D.C. to the late Thomas C. Charuhas and Isabelle McDonald Charuhas . Georgie grew up in Sliver Spring Md. and was a graduate of Montgomery Blair High School. She also worked for Montgomery Country Public Schools in the guidance office for 40 years. Georgie is survived by sons Michael, Christopher (Carolyn), Robert(Erin). Grandchildren Hannah, Jack, Devin, Ryan and Carly. Sister Jean Wright (Melvin), nieces and nephews Bryan, Heather and Randy. A private ceremony will be held for immediate family due to current restrictions. There will be a celebration of Life on a future date. In lieu of flowers, please consider a donation made in Georganne's memory to Kline Hospice House. 7000 Kimmel Road Mt. Airy Maryland 21771 http://www.frederickhealthhospice.org/Kline-Hospice-House.aspx
. Online condolences may be expressed at www.barberfhlaytonsville.com
.