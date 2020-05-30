George "Ashley" Gray, 48, of Venice, FL, passed on May 27, 2020, as a result of a motorcycle accident near Woodsboro, MD.Born on June 7, 1971 in Washington, DC, he was the son to Mason W. Gray IV and the late, Hannah Tyson Lee Sharp Gray.Along with this father, Ashley leaves behind his 13- year old son, Tyson Maddox Gray; mother to his son, Tracy Cavalier; two brothers, Mason W. Gray V and wife Jackie of Frederick, MD, Charlton Benjamin Gray and wife Susie of Fairfield, PA; his uncle, George T. Sharp, Jr. and wife Joan of New Mexico; Jane Gray Peters and husband Jim of Georgetown, DE; Elizabeth Dean Gray Wroth and husband Ted of Pawleys Island, SC and numerous nieces and nephews.Ashley was a talented artist and sculptor. He created beautiful birds carved from wood and then he would paint them with precision and style which gave them the "life like" quality of realism. The birds he would create seemed as though they could just "fly off".His talent coupled with an effervescent personality made him a star to behold and a bright light which illuminated and buoyed the spirits of all who knew him. Ashley always said of his many artistic creations, "It is not my work, it is God's work, I am the lucky one because he does it through my hands."Ashley was driven, hardworking, honest and honorable. He had a good, loving heart and will be missed deeply. Like his bird creations appeared to have the ability to fly, his spirit has flown to his heavenly perch.Memorial service will be held at Hilton Funeral Home in Barnesville as soon as our crisis situation has abated.