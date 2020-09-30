George Christopher Howes Sr., of Knoxville, MD, passed away peacefully in his home on Sunday, Sept. 20, 2020. He was born on June 14, 1942 to Mary M. Ennis and Charles H. Howes in Rockville, MD.



He was preceded in death by siblings: Doug, Katherine, Ruth, James, Peggy, Robert, Russell, Joe, Chucky.



Surviving siblings: Paul, Mike, Roy, Jamie, Frankie, Johnny, Barbara, Betty, Lizzy, Margie



George was happily married to Christine I. Kisner for 49 years. They have two children: Sharon A. Howard (deceased) and George C. Howes Jr. (married to Amanda L. Hoover); and they have four adopted children: Dean Clark Howes, Rose Rebecca Howes, Marion "RJ" Howard, Michael Howard (married to Lisa Palmeiro). Grandchildren include Shannon N. Kalavatinos, Brittany N. Hoover, Amber M. Howes, George C. Howes 3rd. Great grandchildren include Junior Brockman, Shelly Brockman, Ashley Howard, Thomas L. Root.



Potomac Valley Cremation Center is handling the remains. A memorial service will be held on Saturday, October 10 at 1:00 PM at the Howes residence: 1530 B Souder Rd. Knoxville, MD. Bishop Steven Allgaier of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints will be officiating. Condolences may be sent to George C. Howes Jr. at georgehowesjr@icloud.com



