1/
George Christopher Howes Sr.
1942 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share George's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
George Christopher Howes Sr., of Knoxville, MD, passed away peacefully in his home on Sunday, Sept. 20, 2020. He was born on June 14, 1942 to Mary M. Ennis and Charles H. Howes in Rockville, MD.

He was preceded in death by siblings: Doug, Katherine, Ruth, James, Peggy, Robert, Russell, Joe, Chucky.

Surviving siblings: Paul, Mike, Roy, Jamie, Frankie, Johnny, Barbara, Betty, Lizzy, Margie

George was happily married to Christine I. Kisner for 49 years. They have two children: Sharon A. Howard (deceased) and George C. Howes Jr. (married to Amanda L. Hoover); and they have four adopted children: Dean Clark Howes, Rose Rebecca Howes, Marion "RJ" Howard, Michael Howard (married to Lisa Palmeiro). Grandchildren include Shannon N. Kalavatinos, Brittany N. Hoover, Amber M. Howes, George C. Howes 3rd. Great grandchildren include Junior Brockman, Shelly Brockman, Ashley Howard, Thomas L. Root.

Potomac Valley Cremation Center is handling the remains. A memorial service will be held on Saturday, October 10 at 1:00 PM at the Howes residence: 1530 B Souder Rd. Knoxville, MD. Bishop Steven Allgaier of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints will be officiating. Condolences may be sent to George C. Howes Jr. at georgehowesjr@icloud.com

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Frederick News-Post from Sep. 30 to Oct. 1, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
OCT
10
Memorial service
01:00 PM
the Howes residence
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Potomac Valley Cremation Center
305 N Potomac St
Hagerstown, MD 21740
(301) 739-5498
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Potomac Valley Cremation Center

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved