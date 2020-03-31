|
George A. Dorsey, Jr. passed away on March 30, 2020 after 76 years.
He leaves behind his wife Carolyn Whistler; sons Gregory Dorsey, Donald Dorsey, and Michael Whistler; daughter Kelly White; brother Michael Dorsey; sisters Cinda Gerwig and Deborah McCubbin; three grandsons and three granddaughters.
He was preceded in death by one brother, Russell Dorsey. For more than 35 years he reported for the Frederick News Post.
Memorial service will be held at a later date.
Arrangements by Brown Funeral Home.
Online condolences may be offered at www.BrownFuneralHomesWV.com
Published Online in The Frederick News-Post from Mar. 31 to Apr. 1, 2020