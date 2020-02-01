Home

POWERED BY

Services
Stauffer Funeral Home
1621 Opossumtown Pike
Frederick, MD 21702
(301) 663-1690
Resources
More Obituaries for George Douglas
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

George Douglas

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
George Douglas Obituary
George Bernard "Bernie" Douglas Jr., 73, of Thurmont, passed from this life on Tuesday, January 28, 2020 at Frederick Memorial Hospital.

Born on October 22, 1946 in Baltimore, he was the son of the late George Bernard and Elisabeth (Geigan) Douglas.

Mr. Douglas served as a corporal in the United States Marine Corps as an aircraft missile control systems technician on the F4B Phantom. He was a Vietnam Veteran.

He enjoyed fishing, reading, watching old movies, and building in his home workshop. Bernie could build anything! He also liked to talk about philosophy, religion, politics, mathematics and physics.

He is survived by daughter, Kimberly Goad and husband James of Thurmont and son Geoffrey Douglas and wife Mellissa of Loves Park, Illinois; grandchildren Chase Conner, Jackson Goad, Finley, Malcolm, George and Fiona Douglas; and brother James of York, PA.

He is preceded in death by his wife of 44 years, Harriet Lee (Delcher) Douglas.

A celebration of Bernie's life journey will take place at 12 p.m. on Sunday, February 9, 2020, at Stauffer Funeral Home, 1621 Opossumtown Pike in Frederick with Jacqui Kreh as celebrant. The family will receive friends one hour prior to services on Sunday at the funeral home.

Final resting place ceremonies, with military honors, will be held at 11 a.m. on Monday, February 10, 2020 at Resthaven Memorial Gardens in Frederick.

In lieu of flowers, the family asks that memorial donations may be made to .

Expressions of sympathy may be offered to the family at StaufferFuneralHome.com.
Published Online in The Frederick News-Post from Feb. 1 to Feb. 2, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of George's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Stauffer Funeral Home
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -