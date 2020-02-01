|
|
George Bernard "Bernie" Douglas Jr., 73, of Thurmont, passed from this life on Tuesday, January 28, 2020 at Frederick Memorial Hospital.
Born on October 22, 1946 in Baltimore, he was the son of the late George Bernard and Elisabeth (Geigan) Douglas.
Mr. Douglas served as a corporal in the United States Marine Corps as an aircraft missile control systems technician on the F4B Phantom. He was a Vietnam Veteran.
He enjoyed fishing, reading, watching old movies, and building in his home workshop. Bernie could build anything! He also liked to talk about philosophy, religion, politics, mathematics and physics.
He is survived by daughter, Kimberly Goad and husband James of Thurmont and son Geoffrey Douglas and wife Mellissa of Loves Park, Illinois; grandchildren Chase Conner, Jackson Goad, Finley, Malcolm, George and Fiona Douglas; and brother James of York, PA.
He is preceded in death by his wife of 44 years, Harriet Lee (Delcher) Douglas.
A celebration of Bernie's life journey will take place at 12 p.m. on Sunday, February 9, 2020, at Stauffer Funeral Home, 1621 Opossumtown Pike in Frederick with Jacqui Kreh as celebrant. The family will receive friends one hour prior to services on Sunday at the funeral home.
Final resting place ceremonies, with military honors, will be held at 11 a.m. on Monday, February 10, 2020 at Resthaven Memorial Gardens in Frederick.
In lieu of flowers, the family asks that memorial donations may be made to .
Expressions of sympathy may be offered to the family at StaufferFuneralHome.com.
Published Online in The Frederick News-Post from Feb. 1 to Feb. 2, 2020