George E. Brashear Jr.
1939 - 2020
George Emory Brashear, Jr., 80, passed away Monday September 21, 2020 at his home in Monrovia. He was husband of the late Rosalie Baumgardner Brashear who passed away in 2011. George (Bubby) was born on November 18, 1939 in Monrovia, a son of the late George and Evelyn Main Brashear.

Surviving are his sister Joan Johnson and husband George, brother Harold Brashear and wife Brenda, a sister in law, Margaret Brashear, stepsons Michael Herald and Roy Herald and numerous nieces and nephews.

Friends may call 6-8 p.m. Tuesday September 29 at Molesworth-Williams Funeral Home, 26401 Ridge Road, Damascus, Maryland Graveside services and interment will be held 11:00 a.m. Wednesday, September 30 at Pleasant Hill Cemetery, 4821A Green Valley Road, Monrovia, Maryland 21770. Those attending either visitation or graveside services must wear a mask and observe social distance.

Online condolences may be shared with the family on our website at www.molsworthwilliams.com

Published in The Frederick News-Post from Sep. 24 to Sep. 25, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
SEP
29
Calling hours
06:00 - 08:00 PM
Molesworth-Williams P.A. Funeral Home
SEP
30
Graveside service
11:00 AM
Pleasant Hill Cemetery
