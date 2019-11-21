|
Mr. George Edward Gardner, Jr. (Eddie) went to be with the Lord on Saturday, November 2, 2019 surrounded by his family. He leaves behind his wife Jayne (Hawse) Gardner of Frederick.
He is survived by his daughter, Christina Hatfield, 2 sons Ryan and Justin Gardner, grandchildren Jesica Barnes, Jaden Jackson, and mother in law Carol Hawse of Frederick. He is also survived by brother Jimmy Gardner and sister Carol Gardner of Sykesville and step mother, Margaret Gardner of Catonsville.
He is predeceased by his parents, George Gardner, Sr. and Nancy Gardner, his grandparents, and his Father-in-law, John Hawse.
Throughout his life he belonged to several volunteer fire companies: Damascus, Lisbon, Laytonsville, Hyattstown, and Urbana. He loved the fire service and serving the communities where he lived. He was a sports fan. He loved the Baltimore Orioles and the Baltimore Ravens.
A celebration of life will be held at 11am, November 30, 2019 at Mt. Tabor UM Church, 24115 Laytonsville Road, Gaithersburg, Maryland 20882. A lunch will be served after in the church hall.
In lieu of flowers, please make memorial contributions to the family at: 90 Waverly Drive, Apt R-203, Frederick, Maryland 21702 or the Diabetes Association.
Published Online in The Frederick News-Post from Nov. 21 to Nov. 22, 2019