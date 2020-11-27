Mr. George Frank "Joe" Gaynor, Sr., 81, of Adamstown, passed away onThursday, November 26, 2020, at his home. He was born in Maryland on April16, 1939. He was the husband of the late Carol Biddinger Gaynor.Joe for most of his life was a carpenter and owned and operated GaynorConstruction. He loved hunting, fishing, crabbing and working in his garden.Surviving are his four children, Joann Smith and Charles, of Hagerstown,Meldina "Dee" Dietz and Rick, of Keedysville, Virginia "Ginger" Bruce andTracey, of Adamstown and George F. Gaynor, Jr., and Nancy, of Jefferson, twobrothers, Smokey Gaynor, of Adamstown and Jimmy Gaynor and Mary Ann, of Mt.Airy, grandchildren; Autumn Smith and Brad Fritz, who preceded him in death,BJ Shoemaker and Patricia, Brehann Smith, Amanda and Andrew Gaynor, greatgrandchildren, Sierra, Jamie and Jackson.The family will receive friends from 4 to 7 p.m., on Monday, November 30,2020, at the Keeney and Basford Funeral Home, 106 East Church Street,Frederick. Interment will be at 10 a.m., on Tuesday, December 1, 2020, inResthaven Memorial Gardens, Frederick. Mask and social distancing will be in effect.