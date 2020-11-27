1/1
George Gaynor Sr.
Mr. George Frank "Joe" Gaynor, Sr., 81, of Adamstown, passed away on

Thursday, November 26, 2020, at his home. He was born in Maryland on April

16, 1939. He was the husband of the late Carol Biddinger Gaynor.

Joe for most of his life was a carpenter and owned and operated Gaynor

Construction. He loved hunting, fishing, crabbing and working in his garden.

Surviving are his four children, Joann Smith and Charles, of Hagerstown,

Meldina "Dee" Dietz and Rick, of Keedysville, Virginia "Ginger" Bruce and

Tracey, of Adamstown and George F. Gaynor, Jr., and Nancy, of Jefferson, two

brothers, Smokey Gaynor, of Adamstown and Jimmy Gaynor and Mary Ann, of Mt.

Airy, grandchildren; Autumn Smith and Brad Fritz, who preceded him in death,

BJ Shoemaker and Patricia, Brehann Smith, Amanda and Andrew Gaynor, great

grandchildren, Sierra, Jamie and Jackson.

The family will receive friends from 4 to 7 p.m., on Monday, November 30,

2020, at the Keeney and Basford Funeral Home, 106 East Church Street,

Frederick. Interment will be at 10 a.m., on Tuesday, December 1, 2020, in

Resthaven Memorial Gardens, Frederick. Mask and social distancing will be in effect.


Published in The Frederick News-Post from Nov. 27 to Nov. 28, 2020.
Funeral services provided by
Keeney & Basford P.A. Funeral Home - Frederick
106 East Church Street
Frederick, MD 21701
301-662-2175
