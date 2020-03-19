|
|
George Russell Gearhart Jr., passed away on Sunday March 15, 2020. He was born in Chester County, PA to the late George Russell Gearhart Sr., and Charlotte Elsie Ruhl Gearhart. He is preceded in death by his wife Lynda Hill Gearhart, Sister Gerrie Renee Gearhart, son James. George was a Veteran and retired from the US Army. Survivors include his son, George "Chris" Russell Gearhart III and wife Tara; mother in law Barbara Cook; grandchildren Kaitlyn, Dylan, Isabella, Cole, Mackenzie, and Madison; Gail Gearhart Baugher and husband Junie; Gary Gearhart and wife Pam; Gregory Gearhart and wife Patty; Guinne Gee and husband Allan; and his dear friend and companion, Trina Hilbert; nieces and nephews, John, Steve, and Donnie Baugher, Gregory and Corey Gearhart, Brandon, and Megan Ryman, Gary, and Glenn Gearhart and Carrie Patches, Markie and Dylan Shade, Summer and Autumn Cole, and Aubri, Brady Baugher and Kendra Williams. And a host of other relatives and friends. Graveside services with military honors will be held on Friday March 20, 2020 at 10am in the Jacksonville National Cemetery, 4083 Lannie Road, Jacksonville, Florida. The family will receive friends on Friday evening at Cedar Bay Funeral Home, 405 New Berlin Road from 6pm until 8pm. The family will meet at the funeral home on Friday March 20, at 9am and will be escorted to the National Cemetery.
Published Online in The Frederick News-Post from Mar. 19 to Mar. 21, 2020