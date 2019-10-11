|
|
George J. Ginovsky, Jr. 69, passed away Wednesday, October 9, 2019 after a long illness.
Born January 12, 1950. Raised in the southeast section of Washington DC and graduated from Anacostia High School, class of 1968.
He graduated in the Class of 1972 from Pennsylvania Military College with a degree in accounting, and was commissioned a second lieutenant in the U.S. Army.
Upon leaving the service George worked briefly for Marriott Corp. as an accountant. In the spring of 1978, following his passion for law enforcement, he joined the University of Maryland Police Department, where he rose through the ranks and earned numerous awards and commendations, until retiring from there as assistant chief in November 2002 (attaining the rank of major).
Shortly thereafter he joined the George Mason University Police Department and served as assistant chief until retiring in 2013.
George was a nationally recognized authority on the subject of threat assessment and made numerous presentations at law enforcement conferences around the country.
George and Lorry Ginovsky married in 1984, living in Damascus, Md., where they adopted their son Jeremy in 1989.
In addition to Lorry and Jeremy, George is survived by his grandson Jaxon, his brother John, his sister Mary Armstrong, his stepbrother John Michael Boyle, and many nieces, nephews, and cousins.
Friends may call 7-9 p.m. Tuesday, October 15 at Molesworth-Williams Funeral Home, 26401 Ridge Road, Damascus, Maryland 20872. A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated 11:00 a.m. Wednesday October 16 at St. Paul's Catholic Church, 9250 Damascus Road, Damascus, Maryland 20872. Interment will follow in Hyattstown Methodist Cemetery, Hyattstown, Maryland with military honors.
In lieu of flowers please consider donating to the Zachary Hebda Foundation which raises funds for children's cancer research through the Johns Hopkins Kimmel Cancer Center. For years George helped coordinate the foundation's annual Zach's Run 5K which takes place on the University of Maryland grounds. For more information go to the foundation's website at
hebdafoundation.org or write to: Zachary Hebda Foundation, P.O. Box 322, Linthicum, MD 21090.
Reception to follow.
Online condolences may be shared with the family at www.molesworthwilliams.com
Published Online in The Frederick News-Post from Oct. 11 to Oct. 14, 2019