"His master replied, well done, good and faithful servant! Enter thou into the joy of the Lord," Matthew 25:23. On May 4, 2020, George Louis Spadacino, was wrapped in the loving arms of Jesus as he completed his earthly race. George, age 85, of Walkersville, MD, died surrounded by his family at his home, after a year-long battle with liver cancer.
Born March 27, 1935, in Washington, D.C., he was the son of the late Paul and Carrie Fortunata Cilento Spadacino. He was the faithful and loyal husband of Anastasia Spadacino, his wife of 48 years.
He was the devoted father of Lisa Gregory (Mark) , Anastasia Slovikosky (Bary), Paul Spadacino (Natalie), Christina Spadacino, David Spadacino (Laura), Sophia Spadacino, and Daniel Spadacino (Christine).
Also survived by 16 grandchildren: Jordan (Stacey), Alexandra, Abigail, Gabrielle, Luke, Georgia, Tyler, Seth, Jackson, Finnegan, Evangeline, Matias, Ender, Ronan, Claire, Nicolau, and his beloved grand dog, Lady; 3 great-grandchildren: Gerald, Ashton, and Cameron. George was also a devoted uncle to Phil, Joe, Chris, and Rosemarie Mantua, and Ann Michelle Spadacino. He was also treasured by his many cousins, in-laws, and friends. George put a smile on the faces of everyone he encountered.
A Korean War veteran, Mr. Spadacino served in the Marine Corp from 1953 to 1956. He was formerly employed for 39 years with the Department of Health and Human Services, retiring in 1995. He was a member of the El Shaddai Congregation of Frederick. In his younger years he enjoyed boating, fishing, and crabbing. He always cheered on his beloved Washington Redskins. He enjoyed volunteering at Glade Nursing Home and Frederick Memorial Hospital. George's greatest joy beside his Lord and Savior Jesus Christ; was spending time with his loving family. He was always the life of the party, filled with joy and happiness, and never shy of telling a good joke and an occasional not so good joke.
Friends may call on Friday, May 8th from 1-4 p.m. at Hartzler Funeral Home, 404 S. Main St., Woodsboro, Given the current situation, visitation is limited to 10 people at a time. Please contact Lisa Gregory at 410-935-7683 to reserve a viewing time.
Private interment will be in Glade Cemetery, Walkersville.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to World Vision.org/donate.
The family invites you to leave a message or memory on our "tribute wall" at www.hartzlerfuneralhome.com.
