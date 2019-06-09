George Arnold Lakin, 82, of Jefferson, Maryland, passed away on June 8, 2019 at Frederick Memorial Hospital. He was the husband of almost 58 years to Donna J. (Measell) Lakin.



Born on May 6, 1937, he was the son of the late George W. Lakin and A. Catharine (Arnold) Lakin Martz. George graduated from Frederick High School class of 1956 and worked for many years on his family's dairy and grain farm. For 25 years he worked as a bus driver for Frederick County Public Schools, continuing for many years following as a substitute and special event driver. He was very active in his community and at the 225th anniversary celebration for Jefferson in 2000 he was crowned the "King" of Jefferson. He was a life member and director for the Jefferson Fire Company and fire police, being inducted into the Frederick County Fire and Rescue Hall of Fame. He was also recognized for his service as being the number 1, non EMT, ambulance driver. He was a former director for the Frederick Farm Bureau, a past Master of the Jefferson Grange and a Charter member of the Jefferson Ruritan and was known with the Ruritan for his sausage seasoning at the community butchering events. He was a member of the Sons of the American Revolution. He was also a member of the Sounds of the Shenandoah Barber Shop Group, he loved barber shop singing and was a lifetime member of the Jefferson United Church of Christ.



In addition to his wife Donna, he is survived by his three daughters, Lisa A. Humerick and husband Doug, Karen J. Burke and husband Doug, and Janet M. O'Brien and companion Jesse; grandchildren, Zachary L. Humerick and wife Natalie, Jacob W. Humerick, Matthew D. Humerick and wife Melissa, Cody A. O'Brien, Corey L. O'Brien, Andrew L. Burke and Chelsea N. Burke. He is also survived by his sister-in-law Catherine E. Lakin; brother-in-law, Robert Measell and wife Sandra; and numerous nieces and nephews.



In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his brother, Eugene E. Lakin.



The family will receive friends from 6-8pm on Wednesday, June 12, 2019 at Stauffer Funeral Home, 1100 N. Maple Ave. Brunswick, MD. Friends will be welcome to visit on Thursday, June 13th at the funeral home beginning at 10am with the family present to receive from 5-8pm.



The funeral service will be held at 11am on Friday, June 14, 2019 at the Jefferson United Church of Christ, 3837 Jefferson Pike, Jefferson, MD 21755. The family will receive one hour prior. Pastor Darrel Justh will officiate. Interment will follow. His grandsons and granddaughter will serve as his pallbearers.



In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the Jefferson United Church of Christ, 3837 Jefferson Pike, Jefferson, MD 21755, the Jefferson Ruritan, 4603 Lander Rd, Jefferson, MD 21755 or to the Jefferson Fire Company PO Box 578, Jefferson, MD 21755.



