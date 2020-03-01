|
|
George Ignatius Lease, age 88, of Frederick, died Friday, February 28, 2020 at his son's residence in Shepherdstown, WV, after a brief illness. Born February 7, 1932 in Frederick County, he was the son of the late I.E. and Charlotte Knill Lease.
George was a very well-known auctioneer in Frederick County, following in his dad's (Nace Lease) footsteps and selling hundreds of auctions in his lifetime. He was an integral part of the annual Wachter consignment auction at the Frederick Fairgrounds and owned it for a period of time in the late 90's. George had a lifetime relationship with the Wachter and Hubble families as sale clerks and special friends. He loved selling any type of sale, but especially a good farm sale. He was always willing to "lend you a dollar" so you would bid again. If George saw a child looking at or bidding on an item he would often purchase it and hand it to them. He was very supportive of and encouraged people to become auctioneers. For many years George volunteered at the Great Frederick Fair with the Harness Racing Program. He was a timer and also had the important responsibility of each day delivering the trophy blankets to the racing tower for the winner's circle presentations. George was a lifetime member of the Frederick County Auctioneers Association, member of the Moose Lodge and Elks Lodge, both of Frederick and was one of the founding members of the Heart of Maryland Tractor Pull. He enjoyed buying antiques, especially glassware, spending time in Fort Orange, FL and he loved animals, especially beagles. In earlier years he was an avid hunter.
Surviving are children, Jennifer Kelley and husband Charlie of Middletown, Michael Lease, and Janet Peden and husband Tom, all of Mercersburg, PA and G. Wayne Lease and wife Nicole, of Shepherdstown; 7 grandchildren, Jeremy, Kristen, Annie, Jenny, Sarah Jane, Courtney and Brittney; 10 great grandchildren; a sister, Margaret Guyton and husband Bob of Middletown and a brother, Charles Lease and wife Joan of Arnold, MD. He will also be remembered by his companion, Virginia Bowser of Frederick.
The family will receive friends at Hartzler Funeral Home-Libertytown, 11802 Liberty Rd., Frederick, Wednesday, March 4 from 10:00 a.m. until 12 noon when the funeral service will begin. Officiating will be Rev. Jerry Cline, pastor of LibertyCentral United Methodist Church. Interment will follow in Mt. Olivet Cemetery, Frederick.
Memorial contributions may be made to Meritus Medical Center, 11116 Medical Campus Rd., Hagerstown, MD 21742 (with appreciation to the care given to George by the nurses on the 4th floor).
The family invites you to leave a message or memory on our "tribute wall" at www.hartzlerfuneralhome.com.
Published Online in The Frederick News-Post from Mar. 1 to Mar. 2, 2020