Snowden Funeral Home P.A. - Rockville
246 N. Washington Street
Rockville, MD 20850
301-762-2500
George Lyles Obituary
George Walter Lyles peacefully departed this earthly life on Sunday, March 1, 2020 at the Shady Grove Adventist Hospital in Rockville, MD. He was born on August 20, 1929 in Lewisdale, MD to the late Norman Lyles and Gussie Bowman Lyles. He leaves to mourn and cherish his memory, three children, Wanda Ricks, Sharon Ellison and Jerry Lyles; nine grandchildren; thirteen great grandchildren; and two great-great grandchildren; one sister, Louise Nickens; one brother; Bishop Merle Lyles; one brother-in-law, James L. Campbell; and a host of nieces, nephews, cousins and friends.

The family will receive friends at Pleasant Grove Christian Community Church, 11225 Mountain View Road, Damascus, MD 20872 on Saturday, March 14, 2020. Viewing from 10:00-12:00, Celebration of Life Service at 12:00 Noon.

Rev. Lawrence W. Bryant Officiating.

Interment will be at Resthaven Memorial Gardens, 9501 Catoctin Mountain Highway, Frederick, MD 21701.

Arrangements entrusted to Snowden Funeral Home, www.snowdencares.com.
Published Online in The Frederick News-Post from Mar. 9 to Mar. 11, 2020
