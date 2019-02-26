George Mortimer Irwin, Jr., age 82 of Sykesville, passed away on Friday, February 22, 2019 at home. Born June 10, 1936 in Baltimore, he was the son of the late George M. Irwin, Sr. and the late Mary Ann Powell Irwin. He was the husband of Marilyn Jane Merkle Irwin of Sykesville, his wife of 54 years.



George was a 1954 graduate of Dundalk High School, where he was a competitive 3-sport athlete (basketball, lacrosse and football). He extended his athletic endeavors into college (club lacrosse at University of Maryland) and officiated high school and collegiate basketball. While at Maryland, he was a member of Phi Kappa Sigma Fraternity. He served two years in the US Army after college. George enjoyed golfing whenever he could especially with



the Myrtle Beach, Boumi and "Old Geezer" golf groups or with his sons and grandchildren.



George was an owner of Joseph L. Mathias (Westminster), Lough Memorials (Frederick) and Merkle Monuments (Randallstown). He was a longtime board member and Treasurer for the Mid-Atlantic Monument Builders.



He was involved with community organizations as a member of: The Freedom Jaycees, Wesley Freedom United Methodist Church, and a 50-year member of the Freedom Optimist Lions Club. He was also a member of Baltimore's Boumi Temple, participating in the Royal Order of Jesters and serving as Golf Club President in 1997.



George knew how to live life by working hard and enjoying good times with friends and family.



He was also known for his shenanigans and making others laugh.



Surviving in addition to his wife are sons and daughters-in-law Geoffrey and Dawn Irwin of Frederick, MD, Michael and Lora Irwin of Coral Springs, FL, and Mark and Karla Irwin of Sarasota, FL, sister Mary Jane Chesek of York, PA, and grandchildren Garrison, Delaney, Ryan, Justin, Kaitlyn, Sydney, Hayden and Jackson Irwin.



The family will receive friends on Friday, March 1, 2019 from 2-4pm and 6-8pm and on Saturday, March 2, 2019 from 1-2pm at Haight Funeral Home & Chapel, 6416 Sykesville Road, Sykesville. The Freedom District Lions Club will hold a brief service on Friday at 3:45p at the funeral home. The Freedom Masonic Lodge will hold a brief service on Friday at 7:45 pm at the funeral home.



Funeral services will be held on Saturday, March 2, 2019 at 2:00 PM at the funeral home. Interment in Springfield Cemetery, Sykesville.



Those desiring may make contributions to Carroll Hospice, 292 Stoner Ave, Westminster, MD 21157, Wesley Freedom Church, 961 Johnsville Rd., Eldersburg, MD 21784, or to , 1850 York Rd., Suite D, Timonium, MD 21093. Published Online in The Frederick News-Post from Feb. 26 to Feb. 27, 2019