George, better known as Mal, passed peacefully on September 20, 2020 surrounded by family. Mal was born in Buffalo, NY on September 6, 1929 to the late George Malcolm Stickney and Elizabeth (Mercereau) Stickney. He was the loving husband, for 43 years, of Mary Elizabeth "Tem" Stickney (TenBroeck). He was a resident of Frederick, MD, formerly of Hackettstown, NJ.
He was preceded in death by his wife, Tem, sister, Elizabeth Newkirk and his companion of recent years, Blanche Diffenderfer.
Mal is survived by three children, Carol Stickney & friend Eric Jorgensen, David Stickney & wife Virginia and Nancy DeGrange & husband Doug, grandchildren, Elizabeth "Liz" Mock, Sarah DeGrange, Sadie DeGrange and Samantha Stickney, and two great grandchildren, Mariah Slick and Dominic Jacobs, several cousins, nieces & nephews and sister-in-law Cornelia Cartwright & husband Doug. He will be lovingly remembered by friends from many paths of his life.
He graduated from Hackettstown High School in Hackettstown, NJ 1948 then graduated from Blair Academy in Blairstown, NJ in 1949. Mal worked for the government for 40 years, first at Picatinny Arsenal in Dover, NJ then for Defense Mapping Agency in Bethesda, MD. He was a member of Trinity United Methodist Church in Frederick, MD.
Mal & his wife enjoyed square dancing for many years with the Gateway Swingers, trailer camping, traveling and spending time with family. His favorite camping experience was traveling to Wyoming with Tem to work for Grand Teton Lodge in 2000. Mal had a great sense of humor that made everyone laugh, he loved making people happy. He was a devoted Redskins fan, had a passion for creating art with watercolors and reading. He enjoyed spending time with his grandchildren & great grandchildren, they brought him so much joy.
Mal will be laid to rest in Cedar Park Cemetery in Hudson, NY.
The family would like to thank Hospice, and all the special nurses and CNA staff on 3G at Frederick Memorial who cared for him through his final days, they were all wonderful.
In lieu of flowers, he requested donations be made to one of the following organizations:
Trinity UMC, Diabetes Assoc., Frederick Health Hospice, Wounded Warriors
, Yosemite Nat.'l Park, American Heart Assoc.
, Shriners Hospital, Police Survivors Fund