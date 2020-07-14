1/1
George Mark Fisher Sr.
1920 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share George's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
George Mark Fisher Sr. age 100, long time resident of Walkersville MD, passed away July 11, 2020 at Montevue Assisted Living in Frederick MD. Born in Bedford, PA. June 21, 1920, he was the son of John M. Fisher and Edith G. Fisher. He was a graduate Bedford High School, Bedford PA. George joined the United States Army May 1, 1941 and served 21 years as a career enlisted soldier. He was a combat veteran of World War II serving in the Pacific Theater with Co. "B" 44th Tank Battalion and later in the aftermath of the Korean War. George received numerous awards, decorations and citations for his exemplary service including the Purple Heart. He was honored to have participated in the Philippine operation known as "The Flying Column" that resulted in the rescue of 3800 allied civilians held prisoner in the Japanese internment camp for three years at Santo Tomas, Manila. His tank "Georgia Peach" and its crew were among the first arrivals to rescue these civilians. After being honorably discharged from the army he worked 15 years in civil service at East Coast Relay Ft. Detrick and Flair Armory 558 Signal Co. US Army Reserve Unit Frederick MD.

George and his family moved to Walkersville MD. in 1967. A productive member of his community, he was a life member of the Walkersville Volunteer Fire and Rescue Co., an active member of Walkersville United Methodist Church, member Woodsboro American Legion Post 282, Honorary member Walkersville Lions Club, an active member of the Walkersville Senior Citizens, past President of the 44th Tank Battalion Association of WW II, and honored member of Bay Area Civilian Ex-Prisoners of War.

George is survived by two sons, Thomas F. Fisher and George M. Fisher Jr., granddaughters Kerri Soucy (Jon), and Melissa Fisher, great-granddaughters Addison Reese Soucy and Eliza Mae Soucy, and niece Darla Dunkle (James).He is preceded in death by; his wife of 65 years, Dorothy Shoemaker Fisher, who died August 5, 2016. Brothers, James E. Fisher, David H. Fisher (Lottie), and two half-brothers Gerald C. Schnabel, and Samuel W. Schnabel who died in France during WWII.

George will be remembered as a kind and gentle soul. The ultimate gentleman. Dedicated to service of his country, family, friends, church and community. Family and friends acknowledge and thank the amazing and caring staff at Montevue Assisted Living who loved and cared for "Mr. George" during his residency there. George greatly appreciated the loyal support and loving care he received from Ed and Barbara Shabrel, longtime neighbors, Lee and Ellen Frazier, and Jim and Nancy Mullins from his Walkersville United Methodist Church family.

Due to limitations related to COVID19 regulations a celebration of life memorial service will be scheduled at a future date. A graveside service conducted by Pastor Mike Henning of WUMC, is scheduled for 10:00am, Tuesday July 21, 2020 at Glade Cemetery, Eyler Court, off Glade Road, Walkersville, MD. Those attending should wear masks and observe social distancing rules. In lieu of flowers, please consider donations to Walkersville United Methodist Church, 22 Main Street, Walkersville MD 21793 and Glade Valley Community Services Food Bank P.O. Box 655, Walkersville MD 21793.

Arrangements have been entrusted to Stauffer Funeral Homes, P.A. Walkerville. Expressions of sympathy may be shared with the family at www.staufferfuneralhome.com

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Frederick News-Post from Jul. 14 to Jul. 16, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUL
21
Graveside service
10:00 AM
Glade Cemetery
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Stauffer Funeral Home
40 Fulton Avenue
Walkersville, MD 21793
(301) 845-8091
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Stauffer Funeral Home

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

3 entries
July 15, 2020
George has been a friend of mine for many years. I truly appreciated meeting up with him in Walkersville senior gatherings. He and i had many good conversations. I have much respect for George.
steven stoyke
Friend
July 15, 2020
George was an honored and decorated Comrade in Arms and most of all a dear friend. Im honored to have known him and so proud of his accomplishments. His love for country ,the flag and family set the standard for all. George will be truly missed. Farewell my friend... may you be at peace! Bob Peters.
Bob Peters
Served In Military Together
July 14, 2020
Mr Fisher was a good friend and real American hero. I am honored to have known him for 2 years. I know him from Montevue.
Paul Kelly
Friend
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved