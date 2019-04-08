Home

George Nevlon Watkins Obituary
George Nevlon Watkins, 72 of Westminster, MD passed away on April 6, 2019.

He was born September 8, 1946 the son of the late Nevlon M. Watkins and the late Georgetta Watkins (nee Rippeon).

He enjoyed going to his cabin and hunting in West Virginia, and later in life enjoyed going to Nags Head, NC and fishing. He also loved old Rock n Roll music and Dancing.

He is survived by his daughters Kathryn Watkins, Emily and husband Daniel DeHart, Jr., and Lisa and husband Sean Manear. Granddaughters Alanna DeHart and Alice Manear. Also survived by his significant other Toni Harris and his sisters Deborah Kilby & Brenda Kisner.

There will be a Gathering of friends 6-7 PM, with a Memorial Service at 7 PM on April 11, 2019 at the BURRIER-QUEEN FUNERAL HOME & CREMATORY, P.A. (Beside South Carroll High School) 1212 W. Old Liberty Road, Winfield, MD 21784.

Online Condolences at www.Burrier-Queen.com
Published Online in The Frederick News-Post from Apr. 8 to Apr. 9, 2019
