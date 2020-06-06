George Nusbaum
George A. (Butch) Nusbaum, age 76, life-long resident of Frederick, passed away on June 2, 2020, at home surrounded by his beloved wife Judy and family members. He was born in Frederick to the late George Howard and Elsie Nusbaum.

Butch was a devoted husband. His real enjoyment included spending quiet times with his wife and family members. He was a very spiritual man devoted to God and his church.

It was easy for Butch to make Judy happy over the years with the abundance of flowers he would bring her. That was because he enjoyed his many years working for the well-known Sharpe's Florist in Frederick who knew he really did have a green thumb.

Butch will be deeply missed by his many friends, family members, and all who knew him for his cool and calm demeaner. His ready smile told anyone who met and talked with him that he was an easy-going and thoughtful man.

Butch is survived by his wife Judy Gilbert of 49 years; his brother James (Frances), brother William (Tam), sister Margaret (Kenny) Gladhill, and sister Rita (Tom) Doody, and many nieces and nephews. His sister Margaret Weller preceded his death.

Funeral services and interment will be private.

Since Butch was surrounded by beautiful flowers most of his life, it is requested that in lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made in his honor to Strong Tower Christian Church, Frederick MD, The Heartly House or Fredrick County Humane Society.

Arrangements are by Stauffer Funeral Home, Frederick. Expressions of sympathy may be shared at staufferfuneralhome.com.


Published in The Frederick News-Post from Jun. 6 to Jun. 8, 2020.
