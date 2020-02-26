|
George W. Spielman, 54, of Knoxville, passed away suddenly on Monday, February 24, at his home. Born on December 4, 1965, in Waynesboro, PA, he was the son of George B. Spielman and the late Shelby J. (Thompson) Spielman.
He was a 1983 graduate of Boonsboro High School and was retired from WSSC. George was an avid NASCAR fan and loved all things "Ford". He enjoyed butchering and BBQ-ing, but his greatest accomplishment and love was his daughter, Maggie Mae Spielman. He enjoyed socializing at the Eagles Club with many friends dear to him - old and new.
George is survived by his daughter, Maggie Mae Spielman; his sister, Melinda Hofe, her husband Michael; niece, Natalie and nephew, Paul; father, George B. Spielman, as well his friend and mother of his daughter, Christine Spielman. In addition to his mother, he was preceded in death by his grandparents, Leon and Josephine Spielman and Orville and Dorothy Thompson.
The family will receive friends on Saturday, February 29 from 2:00 to 4:00 and 6:00 to 8:00 PM at Stauffer Funeral Home, 1100 Maple Avenue, Brunswick. A funeral service will be held on Sunday, March 1 at 1:30 PM in the chapel of the funeral home. Interment will be at Brownsville Heights Cemetery.
Expressions of sympathy may be offered to the family at www.StaufferFuneralHome.com.
Published Online in The Frederick News-Post from Feb. 26 to Feb. 27, 2020