George Richard Strasberger, of Braddock Heights, died peacefully on January 20, 2020. Born October 27, 1932 in Frederick, MD, he was the son of the late George and Naomi Strasberger.He was preceded in death by his late wife, Constance Boone Strasberger, a sister, Betty Ruth, and a brother, Jon Thomas.
He graduated from Kenwood High School in Baltimore, MD and upon graduation enlisted in the United States Marine Corp where he played trumpet in the Marine Corp Band and was on the Marine Corp Baseball team as pitcher. He attained the rank of Sergeant and served in Japan, Iwo Jima and Okinawa. Once back in the states, he received his Bachelor'sDegree from the University of Maryland and his Master's Degree from Penn State University. He married his childhood sweetheart, Connie Boone, whom he met in the fifth grade while attending Parkway Elementary School in Frederick.
He worked as a teacher, guidance counselor and administrator throughout the Frederick County High School system for thirty years, Anne Arundel County School Board and as an Associate Dean in Career Programs at Hagerstown Community College. Hebegan his teaching career in Industrial Artsat Elm Street and then moved to the new West Frederick Jr. High School where he taught the first class in Industrial Arts. He also served as Vice Principal at Governor Thomas Johnson High School and Brunswick High School. He continued his career in education at Walkersville and Linganore High Schools. Coaching was his passion as he coached the Boys Golf team and the Boys Basketball team at Walkersville and Brunswick High Schools.
As a member of the Evangelical Lutheran Church in Frederick , he enjoyed coaching the boys Basketball team.
George loved to be on the golf course and was a member of the in Frederick. He was an avid collector of antiques, sports memorabilia and unique collectables. He enjoyed auctions and acted as an auctioneer. A devoted husband, wonderful father and grandfather, George had a great sense of humor, was an incredible storyteller and had a love of sports and history.
Surviving are his children, daughters Lynn Einfeldt and husband Scott, Atlanta, GA, Beth Hogberg and husband, Robert, Atlanta, GA, and son Stephen Strasberger, Hobe Sound, FL; four grandchildren:Hillary Einfeldt Larsen (Tory),Nathaniel Einfeldt (Katie), Matthew Hogberg and Robert Hogberg.
The family will receive friends and family 1-4 pm on Sunday, January 26, 2019 at Keeney and Basford Funeral Home, 106 E. Church Street, Frederick. The funeralservicewill be at 11:00 a.m. on Monday, January 27, 2019 at the Evangelical Lutheran Church, 31 East Church Street, Frederick, MD 21701. Interment will follow at the Middletown Lutheran Cemetery.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Kline Hospice House.
Published Online in The Frederick News-Post from Jan. 21 to Jan. 23, 2020