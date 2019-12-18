|
George H. Thomas, 83, of Carroll Lutheran Village, died on Thursday, December 12, 2019. Born in Minerva, Ohio on April 27, 1936, he was the son of the late George C. Thomas and Justa (Witherspoon) Thomas. He is survived by Betty (Norris) Thomas, his high school sweet heart and wife of 59 years.
Following his early years in Middle River, Maryland he moved to Carroll County where he attended Winfield Elementary School, Mt. Airy High School and Western Maryland College. He earned a Ph.D. in Biochemistry at the University of Maryland and served in the U.S. Army Medical Service Corps in Landstuhl, Germany until his discharge at the rank of Captain. Dr. Thomas then joined the faculty of The Johns Hopkins University, School of Medicine, where he remained for forty-five years until retiring as Professor of Pediatrics, Pathology, and Medicine and as a faculty member of The McKusick-Nathans Institute of Medical Genetics. During this time he established and served as Director of the Kennedy Krieger Institute's Medical Genetics Laboratory.
In addition to his clinical and teaching duties, he carried out research in medical genetics resulting in co-authorship on more than 135 scientific publications. He also served as a board member on numerous local, state, and national organizations concerned with the health and welfare of Children with Developmental Disabilities. In recognition of his academic and community accomplishments, Dr. Thomas was bestowed The Western Maryland College Trustee Alumni Award in 1995 and was one of the guest speakers at the dedication of the College's newly built Science Center in 1999. Upon his retirement he continued to be involved in, and supported various efforts to provide and insure the availability of high quality health care in the local community.
Throughout his life he enjoyed continuous coffee, talking and laughing with neighbors, his flower garden, early morning walks, breakfast with friends and the loving company of his wife and family. Additionally, he great appreciated "unbalanced friends", "balanced checkbooks", "moonrises over the valley", "sunsets behind the mountains", "small flowers" and "large trees". He considered himself to be a soul mate of Charlie Brown (Peanuts Comic Strip) and a son of Carroll County with roots anchored deep in the soil of the family farm located on Nicodemus Road.
Surviving are children Patricia Anne Thomas of Ellicott City, MD; George Michael Thomas of New Port Richey, FL; Karen Thomas Nattans and husband Jeffrey Nattans of Phoenix, MD and grandson Spencer Thomas Nattans. He is also survived by sister-in-law Dawn Thomas, brother-in-law William Barnes, sister-in-law Connie (Norris) and husband Chuck McInturff, brother-in-law Wallace and wife Debbie Norris, brother-in-law Charles and wife Jenny Norris and several nieces and nephews.
He was predeceased by his brother James M. Thomas, sister Sally Jane Barnes and brother Dennis Thomas.
A celebration of George's life will be held on Saturday, January 11, 2020 at 2 p.m. at Krug Chapel, Carroll Lutheran Village, 300 St. Luke Circle, Westminster, MD. The family will receive friends beginning at 1 p.m. Burial will be private.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the William E. Kahlert Regional Cancer Center, 291 Stoner Avenue, Westminster, MD 21157 or the Carroll Lutheran Village Resident Assistance Fund, ATTN: Philanthropy Department, 300 St. Luke Circle, Westminster, MD 21158.
Arrangements by Fletcher Funeral & Cremation Services in Westminster.
Published Online in The Frederick News-Post from Dec. 18 to Dec. 29, 2019