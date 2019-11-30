|
George Thomas Scott, 89, of Petersville, MD, made his final salute at 2:00 p.m. on November 28, 2019. Better known as Junie or Scottie to his family and friends was born June 11, 1930, the only child of Lester (Bud) and Katherine (Kitty) Scott.
Following his graduation from Lincoln High School in Frederick MD, he enlisted into the Army. He loved talking about his travels around the world while serving the country. After retiring from the Army, he was employed by and subsequently retired from ESSROC in Frederick. Following his 2nd retirement, he enjoyed listening to his jazz record collection, socializing with friends and as he would say "just pittering around the house".
Among his surviving relatives are his aunts Catherine Jackson and Nettie L. Morris and a host of cousins. He will also be missed by his neighbors Mike & Mary and the Coopers, especially Rudy.
Family will receive friends from 10-11 am on Friday, December 6, 2019 at Stauffer Funeral Home in Brunswick Md. Funeral service will follow at 11:00 a.m.
Interment immediately following service at Fairview Cemetery, Frederick Md.
Expressions of sympathy may be shared with the family at www.staufferfuneralhome.com.
Published Online in The Frederick News-Post from Nov. 30 to Dec. 1, 2019