It is with great sadness that the family of George William Waxter, DDS announces his passing on Sunday 1 November 2020, All Saints Day. George spent the last of his days surrounded by his family and friends, under the care of Hospice of Frederick County.



The son of the late George William Waxter, Sr. and Gertrude Leffler Waxter, George was born in Baltimore (Balmer) on 14 May 1931. He attended Towson High School, Boys Latin School of Maryland, Baltimore City Community College and the University of Maryland, graduating from the University of Maryland Dental School in 1957.



George enlisted in the US Navy as a Lieutenant in July 1957 and began practicing his dental skills on the Marines at Parris Island, South Carolina. After serving two years in the Navy, he moved to Frederick, Maryland and opened his dental practice, serving the community for forty years. During those years, he served in leadership positions as President and State Delegate of the Frederick County Dental Society.



After his retirement from full-time dentistry, acknowledging that God had given him much, George immersed himself in giving back to his community in Frederick and beyond. This desire to serve found many outlets: pediatric dentist for the Frederick County Health Department and volunteering at the Frederick County Humane Society, cleaning canine teeth. George also participated as a volunteer for the Health Department's Underage Drinking Prevention Task Force and in prison ministry at both the Frederick County Detention Center and the Roxbury Correctional Institution in Hagerstown, Maryland. He shared his skills as a dentist, traveling annually with Medical Missionaries International to Honduras to provide dental care for the poor and indigent. In honor of his decades providing care to clients of Mission of Mercy, in 2008 George received the prestigious Wertheimer Fellows for Excellence in Volunteerism Award from the Frederick County Community Foundation recognizing his lasting legacy of giving.



George also gave generously of his time to the faith community of Saint Katharine Drexel Catholic Church as an usher, greeter and board member of the Voyagers senior group. He was a Third degree member of the Knights of Columbus, Council 14011. Additionally, he served on the Board of the Frederick County Fountain Rock Nature Center, where he was instrumental in introducing the milkweed plant, so as to attract the Baltimore Checkerspot Butterfly to this region. George also took great pleasure in growing dahlias and daffodils at home and happily delivering bouquets of them to neighbors and friends. He found a great deal of joy, before the restrictions of the pandemic, in singing with the Golden Tones and participating in exercise classes at the Frederick Senior Center.







George's athleticism was expressed in many ways. During his high school career, he participated in every sport possible: football, lacrosse and basketball. Later, he shared his love of football as Head Coach of the Packers for the Frederick Midget Little League Football. His enthusiasm for competition led him, as an adult to a wide variety of physical endeavors, most notably summiting Mt. Kilimanjaro at sixty-seven, a harrowing feat at any age. He relished snow skiing, hiking and was an avid kayaker and past President of the Monocacy Canoe Club. Known as "White Water Waxter" in recognition of his prowess and daring on Class 5 rivers, it was not unusual for him to employ fireworks and sparklers on the front of his kayak while plowing the rapids! He also shared his knowledge and expertise as an instructor in kayak rolling techniques and white water safety at the Frederick County YMCA.



It was through the Frederick Steeplechasers Running Club (FSRC) that he met his wife Peggy more than thirty years ago, sharing an abiding passion for running. His accomplishments in this realm were prodigious: he was past president, member and volunteer of the FSRC dating back to 1983 and the recipient of many awards for his running ability throughout the years, including Runner of the Year and Master Runner of the Year in both the Montgomery County Roadrunners and the FSRC. In?2006, George was inducted into the Frederick County YMCA Alvin G. Quinn Sports Hall of Fame for his participation for over 30 years in running; specifically, the Maryland Senior Olympics and numerous competitive races throughout the metropolitan area. In 2014, he was inducted into the Maryland Senior Olympics Hall of Fame. He also served as the Frederick County representative on the Maryland State Senior Olympics Committee. Most notably, in honor of his commitment and contributions to the running community, the FSRC created the distinguished Waxter Award which is given annually to the club member that best exemplifies these attributes.



George is survived by his wife of twenty-nine years, Peggy, and by three children from his first marriage to Sandy Brown: Scott Waxter (Ruthie), George H. Waxter, MD (Carolyn Cable), and Tracy Solomon (Jim McPoland); his stepchildren: Lori Petronchak-Horowitz (Anthony Palmer), and Lisa Petronchak-Giles (John). George is also survived by ten grandchildren: Zachary Solomon, Nick Solomon, Rose Solomon, Anthony Naylor, Grant Waxter, Quinn Waxter, Bryce Waxter, Alexis Horowitz, Gabrielle Horowitz and Garrett Horowitz. Also surviving are his sisters Joan Resch and Betty Speer and numerous nephews and nieces.



He was pre-deceased by his stepson, Garrett Petronchak and his sister Janet Kelbaugh.



To say that George was an exceptional man, full of life and joy, is an understatement; he rarely missed an opportunity to share those qualities freely with those around him. His kindness and positivity infused any encounter with hope and possibility. George lived life to the fullest and Heaven is surely a better place with him there.



The family would like to thank Dr. Hiren Shah of Frederick Internal Medicine and Endocrinology, Hospice of Frederick County and the many others that provided compassionate care during the last hours of George's life: Lisa Petronchak-Giles, RT; Bobbie Speace, BSN; Cathy Hinkston, RN and Peggy's sister, Mary Blasinsky.



Contributions in George's memory would be gratefully accepted by either Saint Katharine Drexel Catholic Church or the Community Foundation of Frederick County, Maryland, designating The Peggy Waxter Fund for the Mission of Mercy.



Due to current COVID restrictions, a celebration of George's life will take place when we can gather safely.



