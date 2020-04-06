Home

Keeney & Basford P.A. Funeral Home
106 East Church Street
Frederick, MD 21701
301-662-2175
Georgia W. Ullman

Georgia W. Ullman Obituary
GEORGIA ECONOMOS WEISS ULLMAN went to be with her Lord and Savior on Saturday, April 4, 2020. She struggled with dementia for 10 years. Mercifully, Jesus took her hand, and she went home peacefully.

She is survived by Ronald J. Ullman, her husband of 38 wonderful years; 3 sons, 2 stepsons, a stepdaughter, their spouses, nephews, nieces, grandchildren, great-grandchildren, and many dear friends.

She was born November 14, 1930 and grew up in Washington, DC. She enjoyed music and sang in school and church. She worked for her brother in his restaurant, John's Place near the Army Map Service. She was the junior choir director and taught Bible school at Kensington Baptist Church. She cherished her home and was accomplished at sewing, cooking, housekeeping, teaching and tending the garden.

Her life was all about Faith, Hope and Love. The greatest of these is LOVE. Love of family, friends and life. Georgia did not know any strangers. She was always ready and willing to help one and all. There was only one Georgia. May her memory live on in our hearts.

Her family would like to remember and thank all of the caregivers that provided compassionate care in her hour of need. Interment is private at Mt. Olivet Cemetery in Frederick, Maryland. In lieu of flowers, a contribution to a is greatly appreciated.

Online condolences can be made at www.KeeneyBasford.com
Published Online in The Frederick News-Post from Apr. 6 to Apr. 7, 2020
