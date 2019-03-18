Hagerstown, MD - Gerald Andrew "Gerry" Draina, 71, of Hagerstown, MD went to be with the Lord peacefully on Friday, March 15, 2019 at Meritus Medical Center Hagerstown, MD.



He was born on May 12, 1947 in Wilkes-Barre, PA to the late Andrew Bernard and Alexandria Joan Slivinski Draina.



Gerry was a graduate of Scotia-Glenvile High School in New York. He also attended Siena College in New York, Adirondack College in New York, and the University of Phoenix in Mesa, AZ studying Engineering.



He retired from General Engineering in Frederick, MD.



He served in the U.S. Army and was stationed in Germany during Vietnam and later stationed in Korea.



He was a devoted member of the Gideons and his mission in life was to spread the gospel to all he encountered. He left a lasting impression on all who knew him!



He was a dedicated member of Mt. Zion United Methodist Church Myersville, MD.



Gerry is survived by his loving wife of 18 years Nancy Jane Hose Draina; daughter Tanya Detwiler and her husband Andrew of Brunswick, MD; daughter Carrie Mesher-Bottino and her husband Jon of Forest Hill, MD; son Timothy Draina and his wife Kim of Boonsboro, MD; stepdaughter Shawn Reasner and her husband Shoney of Hagerstown, MD; stepson Marc Knapp and his wife Angie of Hagerstown, MD; brother Denis Draina of Ballston Spa, NY; brother Andrew Draina of Northville, NY; loving grandchildren Lyndsey, Hannah, Corey, Ethan, Madeline, Camryn, Owen, Jonathan, Taylor, Ashley, Avery, and Carter; many nieces, nephews, cousins, and friends; and his beloved German Shepherd Theadora.



He was predeceased by a brother Mitchell Draina.



There will be no viewing.



The family would like to thank special friends Milton and Barbara Moats, Community Rescue Service, Hagerstown Fire Department, Meritus Medical Center Emergency Room Staff, and Pastor Michael Beiber.



A celebration of Gerry's life will be held at Mt. Zion United Methodist Church 603 Main St. Myersville, MD on Saturday, April 20, 2019 at 11:00 am with Pastor Michael Beiber officiating. Burial will be private.



The family request the omission of flowers, memorial donations may be made to: Gideons International www.giedons.org



Online condolences may be made to the family at:



www.osbornefuneralhome.net Published Online in The Frederick News-Post from Mar. 18 to Mar. 19, 2019