1/1
Gerald Baker
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Gerald's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
"I have fought the good fight, I have finished the race, I have kept the faith." 2 Timothy 4:7.

Gerald Randol Baker, 86, of Mt. Airy finished his fight against Alzheimer's and won his race for eternal life through his faith in Jesus Christ, his Savior and Lord on Sunday, August 16, 2020, at his residence. He was the faithful husband of Shirley Rinehart Baker, his beloved wife of 30 years.

Gerry was born during The Chesapeake and Potomac Hurricane at Homewood in Howard County, MD on August 24, 1933. and was a son of the late R. Campbell and Alice Trent Baker.

He served his country during the Korean War from 1952-55 as a member of the U.S. Air Force.

Gerry was the UIT Experiment Manager for NASA/Goddard Space Flight Center, Greenbelt, retiring in 1993 after 34 years of service. He was a Small Payload Section Head and received many awards during his career.

A pilot, he enjoyed star gazing and reading Aviation Week and Space Technology. Gerry loved taking care of his family and home as well as studying The Bible and ministering to those in need. He loved to fly both in the air and on the ground in his Triumph TR7.

He was the loving father of Linda McAlister and husband, Jeff of Mt. Airy, MD and Keith Baker and wife, Kathleen of Union Bridge, MD. He is also survived by his brother, Charles Baker and wife, Ann of Kingsport, TN. Also he is survived by grandchildren, Kelley Dalrymple and husband, Alex, Matthew McAlister, Joseph McAlister, Danielle Danylo and husband, Bill and Laura Baker and great granddaughter, Corrina Danylo. Also survived by stepdaughter, Angelina Lepore and fiance, Ben Tompkins and step-granddaughter, Olivia Napolitano. He is also survived by many cousins, nieces and nephews. He was preceded in death by sons, Randol Baker and Kevin Baker, sister, Opal Davis and brother, Robert Baker.

The family will receive friends from 12-1 PM on Monday, August 24, at Stauffer Funeral Home, 8 E. Ridgeville Blvd., where a funeral service will begin at 1:00 PM. Interment with military honors will follow at Pine Grove Cemetery in Mt. Airy. Due to COVID-19, please wear a mask and be mindful of social distancing.

Memorial donations may be made to Hospice, P.O. Box 1799, Frederick, MD 21792 or Alzheimer's Disease Research, 22512 Gateway Center Drive, Clarksburg, MD 20871.

Expressions of sympathy may be shared at staufferfuneralhome.com


To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Frederick News-Post from Aug. 20 to Aug. 21, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Stauffer Funeral Home
8 East Ridgeville Boulevard
Mount Airy, MD 21771
(301) 829-9410
MAKE A DONATION
Please consider a donation, as requested by the family.
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Stauffer Funeral Home

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved