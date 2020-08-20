Gerald Baker

"I have fought the good fight, I have finished the race, I have kept the faith." 2 Timothy 4:7.
Gerald Randol Baker, 86, of Mt. Airy finished his fight against Alzheimer's and won his race for eternal life through his faith in Jesus Christ, his Savior and Lord on Sunday, August 16, 2020, at his residence. He was the faithful husband of Shirley Rinehart Baker, his beloved wife of 30 years.
Gerry was born during The Chesapeake and Potomac Hurricane at Homewood in Howard County, MD on August 24, 1933. and was a son of the late R. Campbell and Alice Trent Baker.
He served his country during the Korean War from 1952-55 as a member of the U.S. Air Force.
Gerry was the UIT Experiment Manager for NASA/Goddard Space Flight Center, Greenbelt, retiring in 1993 after 34 years of service. He was a Small Payload Section Head and received many awards during his career.
A pilot, he enjoyed star gazing and reading Aviation Week and Space Technology. Gerry loved taking care of his family and home as well as studying The Bible and ministering to those in need. He loved to fly both in the air and on the ground in his Triumph TR7.
He was the loving father of Linda McAlister and husband, Jeff of Mt. Airy, MD and Keith Baker and wife, Kathleen of Union Bridge, MD. He is also survived by his brother, Charles Baker and wife, Ann of Kingsport, TN. Also he is survived by grandchildren, Kelley Dalrymple and husband, Alex, Matthew McAlister, Joseph McAlister, Danielle Danylo and husband, Bill and Laura Baker and great granddaughter, Corrina Danylo. Also survived by stepdaughter, Angelina Lepore and fiance, Ben Tompkins and step-granddaughter, Olivia Napolitano. He is also survived by many cousins, nieces and nephews. He was preceded in death by sons, Randol Baker and Kevin Baker, sister, Opal Davis and brother, Robert Baker.
The family will receive friends from 12-1 PM on Monday, August 24, at Stauffer Funeral Home, 8 E. Ridgeville Blvd., where a funeral service will begin at 1:00 PM. Interment with military honors will follow at Pine Grove Cemetery in Mt. Airy. Due to COVID-19, please wear a mask and be mindful of social distancing.
Memorial donations may be made to Hospice, P.O. Box 1799, Frederick, MD 21792 or Alzheimer's Disease Research, 22512
Gateway Center Drive, Clarksburg, MD 20871.
Expressions of sympathy may be shared at staufferfuneralhome.com