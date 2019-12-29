|
|
Gerald M. Garcy, former Foreign Service officer with the US Department of State, died peacefully at his home in New Market, on Friday, December 27, 2019. Jerry's foreign service career during the 1960's-80's saw him assigned to his first diplomatic post in Singapore, his last in the Philippines, and many other countries throughout southeast Asia in between. He received numerous awards and commendations during his service, including from Singapore Ambassador Francis Galbraith and Senator Hubert H. Humphrey, of which he was very proud. He also served with the ICA, USIS, and USIA during his federal government career.
Jerry was graduated from Bethany College, West Virginia, in 1958, where he was president of Sigma Nu fraternity and where he made lifelong friends, not the least of whom was his beautiful, wife and life partner of the last 65 years, Carol. Two years into college, Jerry took a break and enlisted in the Coast Guard for four years during the Korean conflict. He served aboard the destroyer escort CGC Lansing while it patrolled the Northern Pacific. Later, he was NCO in charge of communications on Tern Island also located in the Northern Pacific. He was awarded the Korean Service Ribbon/Medal. After his military service, he returned to Bethany and obtained his BS in Economics.
Upon retirement from government, Jerry and his friend Roy joined in a number of successful business ventures, including homebuilding in the Washington DC area. In his later years, Jerry became a quasi-expert in building squirrel-trap contraptions to keep the varmints away from the bird feeders. Although he saw merit in patenting some of his designs, he could never quite get Carol or the kids on board.
Jerry's life was guided in large part by the principles espoused by the one-and-only baseball great, Yogi Berra who once said: When you come to a fork in the road, take it. And Jerry always did.
In addition to his loving wife, Carol, he is survived by five children, Patrick (Mary-Joan) of Tampa, FL, Betsy (Russ) of Damascus, MD, Chris (Diana) of Emerald Isle, NC, Matt (Sandi) of Barnesville, MD and Andi (Dave) of Warrenton, VA and Wellington, FL. Jerry leaves behind 12 grandchildren and many great grandchildren. Jerry is also survived by his brother Tom (Lori) of Brownsville, OR.
The family will receive friends from 10 to 12 p.m. on Friday, January 3, 2020 at Keeney & Basford P.A. Funeral Home, 106 East Church Street in Frederick.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to your local squirrel defense fund... or or .
Published Online in The Frederick News-Post from Dec. 29 to Dec. 30, 2019