Gerald D. "Jerry" Horner, 79, passed away Wednesday morning, May 15, 2019 at Roberts Care Center in Palatka, Florida after an extended illness.



Jerry was born in Woodsboro, Maryland and served for more than 21 years as Staff Sergeant with the US Air Force. After his retirement from the military he worked for 14 years as a Deputy First Class with the Frederick County Maryland Sheriff's Department. Mr. Horner was a self taught musician and played several different 'string' instruments. And he played in several bands in Maryland and Florida, their genre being classic country music. He also enjoyed painting.



He was preceded in death by a son, Gerald D. Horner, Jr. and a brother, Delmar Horner.



He is survived by his wife of 23 years, Carol; sons, Duane (Jan) Horner of Daytona Beach, Fl., Johnathan (Ruth) Horner of New Castle, PA.; daughters, Denise (Dale) Smith of Walkersville, MD., and Cheryl Horner of Gadsen, AL.; Brothers, Barry (Maryann) Horner of Legore, MD and Fred (Nancy) Horner of New Windsor, MD. 10 Grandchildren and 15 Great Grandchildren; Step son, James (Tara) Stitely, Jr. of Charlestown, W. VA.; Step daughter, Kimberly (William) Reid of Gerardstown, W. VA and Dana (Michael) VanFleet of Boonsboro, MD.; 8 Step Grandchildren and 8 Step Great Grandchildren;



Memorial service for Jerry will be 11:00 AM Friday, June 14, 2019 at the New Midway Fire Hall in New Midway, Maryland.



In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Roberts Care Center, Haven Hospice, 6400 St. Johns Avenue, Palatka, Florida 32177.



Arrangements are under the direction of Clayton Frank & Biggs Funeral Home, Crescent City, Florida. Published Online in The Frederick News-Post on June 11, 2019