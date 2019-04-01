|
|
Gerald Lee Travis, Sr., 79 of Colonial Beach, VA passed from this life on Wednesday, March 27, 2019 at his home.
Born on January 28, 1940, Burkittsville, MD, he was the son of the late Arthur and Anna Travis. He was precedeased by his first wife Doris (Cookie) Travis, Second wife Diedra (Dee) Travis and 4 brothers and 1 sister. Survived by brother, James Travis (Brenda) and sister, Helen Travis Colburn (Jesse).
He leaves behind 2 children Loretta Shafer (Phil), Gerald Travis Jr. (Kathy Hottel) and step children Robert Taulton (Anita), Patti Develbliss (John), Vincent Taulton (Donna), Kerry Taulton (Mary), Jefferey Taulton (Jenny), Ralph Taulton (Marsi) and Brian Taulton. Gerald was blessed with many Grandchildren and Great Grandchildren.
As per Gerald's last wishes there will be no visitation or funeral service.
Published Online in The Frederick News-Post from Apr. 1 to Apr. 2, 2019