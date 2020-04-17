|
Gerald (Jerry) McConnell - Jerry McConnell, 92 of Frederick died April 15, 2020. Born December 20, 1927 in Sayre, PA and raised in Waverly, NY, he is the son of the late William and Bessie McConnell. His wife of 73 years, Phyllis McConnell preceded him in death by four days.
Jerry proudly served in the United States Army 3rd Armored Division as a Tank Training Instructor in Fort Knox, KY in the 1940s. He retired from Frederick County Public Schools and C&P Telephone as a Mechanic and worked several years at Monocacy Motor Company as a Shop Foreman. Following two retirements, Jerry worked part time for Frederick County Transit as a part time bus driver.
Jerry was a Past President and Life Member of the Citizens Truck Company #4 Frederick, where he was instrumental in purchasing the first ladder truck in Frederick County. He enjoyed his time volunteering and working as a part time driver with the fire service in his younger years. He was a member of the C&P Pioneers, American Legion Post 282, and Columbia Masonic Lodge 58.
Jerry is survived by his grandsons Randy Rumpf and wife Stacy Wenschhof Rumpf of Frederick, Danny Rumpf and wife Kelly Rumpf of Boonsboro; and great-grandchildren, Lilly, Allison, and Connor Rumpf. He was predeceased by several siblings.
Memorial contributions may be made to Blessings in a Backpack, online via www.biabfrederickmd.org or mailed to Blessings in a Backpack PO Box 3508, Frederick, MD 21705-3508.
Interment will be private.
Expressions of sympathy may be shared with the family at www.staufferfuneralhome.com.
Published Online in The Frederick News-Post from Apr. 17 to Apr. 18, 2020