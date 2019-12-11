|
Gerald Robert Routzahn , 65 Apr 3, 1954 - Nov 18, 2019 Gerald Robert (Jerry) Routzahn, 65, of Boonsboro, passed from this life on Monday, November 18, 2019 at his home.
Born on April 3, 1954, in Hagerstown, Maryland, he was the son of the late Charles R. Routzahn and Pauline Shank Routzahn Reeder.
He graduated from Boonsboro High School Class of 1972. Jerry retired September of 2019 after 46.5 years with Saputo Dairy in Frederick. He was a member of Clopper-Michael Post 10 American Legion in Boonsboro. Jerry was a creative artist, enjoyed street rod car shows, 2-step and line dancing, mushroom hunting and metal detecting.
He is survived by brother, Lynn F. Routzahn of Martinsburg WV; and sisters, Charleen M. Jones of Boonsboro and Iva T. Stine of Frederick; daughters, Laura M. Routzahn of Annapolis and Lena M. McCullough of Florida; three grandchildren; two nieces and one nephew.
The family invites friends to a Celebration of Life to share memories and enjoy some music from 6:30 to 8:30 p.m. on Monday, December 16, 2019 at Clopper-Michael Post 10 American Legion in Boonsboro. Inurnment will be private.
Memorial donations will be accepted to help defray costs for services. Please make payable to Iva Stine and send to P.O. Box 351, Libertytown MD 21762.
Published Online in The Frederick News-Post from Dec. 11 to Dec. 12, 2019