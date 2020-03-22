|
Mr. Gerald Eugene West, 94, of Frederick, MD, passed away on Friday, March 20, 2020 at Homewood at Crumland Farms. He was the loving husband of the late Thelma Louise (Garber) West, who predeceased him on August 23, 2019.
"Jerry" (as he was known to friends and family) was born in Seattle, WA, the son of the late Elza A. and Hazel Ellen (Brammer) West. He graduated from Eastern High School in Washington, DC and served in the U.S. Army during WWII. He worked for Washington Gas Light Company for forty years, the latter 20 of which as a foreman. He and Thelma loved to travel, especially by RV and belonged to several RV clubs.
Mr. West is survived by his daughter Sandra Powell and husband John, son Steve West and wife Judy, son Paul West and wife Denise, five grandchildren and thirteen great grandchildren.
The family would like to thank the staff of Homewood at Crumland Farms for their devotion and affection as they cared for both Gerald and Thelma.
Inurnment will be private. A memorial service with military honors will be held at a later date. In lieu of flowers, memorial gifts may be sent to the Homewood Foundation, P. O. Box 250, Williamsport, MD. 21795-9250.
Published Online in The Frederick News-Post from Mar. 22 to Mar. 23, 2020