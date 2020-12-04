Geraldine Adele Wyman (Gerry Huebner), 77, passed away peacefully at home on November 12, 2020, after a three-year battle with cancer.



She was born in Seattle, Washington on April 13, 1943, to Dr. Robert Joseph and Grace Berdine Huebner. She lived in a large family on a farm in Ijamsville, Maryland and attended St John's



HS in Frederick, then St. Agnes's School of Nursing. As a nurse, she worked as a Lieutenant in the Airforce, where she met her husband. They later moved to Santa Cruz CA, where they raised their family.



Gerry was a nurse at Good Samaritan Hospital for 40+ years, caring for many patients, including those with cancer. In addition to her nursing credential, Gerry earned a BS degree at UC Santa Cruz while working as a nurse and raising her two young children.



She was the kind of person who made you feel good about yourself, was always interested in what you had to say and the first to say "how can I help" if someone was in need. She was a very positive person, always looking for the good in people and circumstances, and striving to really understand other's points of view.



Gerry loved gardening: flowers, fruits and vegetables. She tirelessly cared for her gardens, both in Santa Cruz and her daughter's house in Mendocino. She shared her bounty with family, friends and her church. All were treated to bouquets, and to delicious garden salads, when stopping by her home. She continued this "labor of love" until the last few months of her life.



She was a devoted member of Santa Cruz Bible Church, serving as a co-leader in both the Single Mothers and the Cancer Support Groups for 12 years. She also worked as a volunteer for the Front Desk Reception Team, the church food pantry and clothing give-away. Gerry loved and blessed the many lives that she touched. She will not be forgotten and is deeply missed.



Gerry is survived by her brother, Dan Huebner, her sisters Elizabeth, Kay, Susie and Louie, her son and daughter Matt and Wendy, grand children Natasha, Elijah, Abigail and Birdie. Gerry was extremely devoted to her family and for the past 10 years, she often came to help her daughter in Mendocino. She was loved by many.



There will be a memorial service (Life Celebration) for Gerry, via Zoom, in early January. Date and time to be determined.



An email invitation will be sent to family and friends.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store