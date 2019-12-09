|
Geraldine (Jerri) Bowers journey ended Saturday, December 7th. Lifetime resident of Thurmont. Born to Jessie & Walter Keeney Sr., July 23, 1942. 1960 graduate from Thurmont High School. Predeceased by husband Robert in 1999.
Three sons, Bobby (Pam), David (Terri), Joe (Diane). Four grandsons Brandon, Shawn, Chase & Bryce; two granddaughters Stephanie (Dan) Oldham & Tara (Bud) Seek. Five great grandchildren, Addison, Peyton, Faith, Sofie & Jaxson. Sisters Bonnie Green & BettyAnn Dewees. Brothers Butch and Mick Keeney. Special nieces Roxanne & Penny Lynne. Special cousin Jessie (Mama Rae) Shoemaker & husband Buddy. Special sister-in-law Barbara Bowers and husband John. She was predeceased by brothers Norris, Calvin, Kenneth and Frank.
Thanks to family for all of the laughter at "our river"! Enjoyed camping at Chincoteague & Knobels. Loved dancing more than life itself. Loved playing canasta & other card games at the Riffles. Found it as a blessing when was able to help someone when needed!
Take time to see what's still free - the rainbow, redbirds, the Fall leaves. Let the snowflakes fall upon your nose and the wind blow your hair. Focus on what you have and what you can do. Let go of the past and move forward. Love one another as He loved us!
Services will be held Sunday, December 15 at 2pm at Morningstar Family Church, Albert Staub Road, Thurmont. Family will receive guests for a time of fellowship and sharing at 3pm at the Thurmont Event Complex on Strafford Drive, Thurmont.
