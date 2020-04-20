|
Mrs. Geraldine N. Young, 97, of Thurmont, MD, passed away peacefully on April 15, 2020 at her cottage nestled on her granddaughter's estate. She was the wife of the late Austin U. Young Jr, a veteran of World War II who served with Company C. 394th Regiment 99th Division.
Geraldine was born on December 19, 1922, in Frederick Maryland. She was the daughter of the late Eugene Milton and Dovie Irene Harshman Kemp. In addition, she was sister to the late Hilda V. Kemp Brightwell, Mary E. Kemp Wood, Milton E. Kemp Jr, and Lois J. Kemp Miller. Mrs. Young was the 2nd oldest child and the last of the children to pass away.
Geraldine was greatly loved by her family and friends and will be truly missed. She will always be remembered for her warm and loving smile. She was strong, kind-hearted, unselfish, polite and grateful for all the things she experienced in her life.
Being in her presence always brought a sense of calm. Geraldine was thankful for everything she had and never complained. She had a smile that made you feel loved, wanted, and accepted. Her soul was truly beautiful and angelic.
Geraldine also had a great wit about her and will leave quite the legacy to her family.
In her younger years, Geraldine volunteered at the Veteran's Hospital in Tennessee during WWII while her husband, Austin, recovered in the hospital from his war injuries.
Gerry, as many knew her, loved her family and enjoyed spending time with them. She was proud of her family and took pride in being around the ones she loved. Many years after her husband's passing, Gerry enjoyed taking Sunday drives and going to dinner with her long time friend and companion, Dick Williams, of Braddock Heights. Geraldine enjoyed playing games, especially Rummy and Solitaire, and was always the life of the party.
She treasured the time she spent with her grandchildren. Taking them on vacation to Gettysburg was her favorite.
Geraldine was extremely proud when she learned of her German ancestry on her mother's side. The Harshman family of Frederick County began their roots with father Matthaeus Ulrich "Hirschman" Hershman, wife Eva Frey, and nine children from Baden-Wurttemberg, Germany. The family arrived in Philadelphia on October 16, 1751, and then crossed the Susquehanna River into York County, Pennsylvania. They found their way down the Monocacy Trail into Frederick County, Maryland.
Surviving are two children: her son, Harley Eugene (Gene) Young of Thurmont, MD, and daughter Natoma Young Baker of Falling Waters, WV; three grandchildren: Tina Young Shanholtzer and husband Kelly of Thurmont, MD, Stephanie Jones of Falling Waters, WV, and Dana Ludwig and husband Duane of Martinsburg, WV; five great-grandchildren: Justin Shanholtzer, Kaplen Jones, Kylin Jones, David Seekford II, and Katelyn Hammond. Geraldine was predeceased by her youngest son Dennis Wayne Young.
A private graveside funeral service will be held at Mount Olivet Cemetery on April 22, 2020. Arrangements made by Keeney and Basford Funeral Home. She will be laid to rest with her husband and son.
