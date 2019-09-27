|
Geraldine "Jerry" Thomas, 96, passed away on September 23, 2019 at the Fahrney Keedy Home & Village in Boonsboro, MD. Born November 6, 1922 in Frederick, MD, she was the daughter of the late Elmer and Maude (Roderuck) Thomas. Jerry was a graduate of the Maryland Institute College of Art. She worked as an Assistant Buyer at Hochschild Kohn's Department Store for ten years and as a Bursar at Black & Decker for twenty-one years before retiring. She enjoyed gardening, loved dogs and was a big fan of Herb Alpert &The Tijuana Brass. She is preceded in death her six sisters, Margaret E. Thomas, E. Catherine Thomas, Evelyn E. Kefauver, Dorothy Snyder, Agnes M. Thomas, Ann R. Allenberg; two brothers, E. Eugene Thomas and Charles Thomas. Jerry is survived by numerous nieces, nephews and cousins. A Graveside Service will be held on Monday, October 7, 2019 at 11:00 am at the Mt. Olivet Cemetery - 515 South Market Street, Frederick, MD with Pastor Mark Wakefield officiating. Memorial contributions should be made to Hospice of Washington County. Online condolences may be made at www.elinefh.com.
Published Online in The Frederick News-Post from Sept. 27 to Sept. 29, 2019