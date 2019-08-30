|
Gerard Joseph O'Brien, 81, of Frederick, formerly of Baltimore, died Wednesday, August 28, 2019 at Kline Hospice of Frederick. Born August 24, 1938 in Brooklyn, NY he was the son of the late Kathryn (O'Connor) O'Brien and James Joseph O'Brien. He was the loving husband of Kathleen Dolores "Kay" O'Brien, his wife of 57 years.
Before retiring he worked as a Senior Systems Engineer for IBM. He graduated from St. John's College with a Bachelor of Science degree.
Besides his wife he is survived by daughters Therese O'Brien of Lutherville; Kathleen O'Brien Franks and husband Gary of Towson and Nanci O'Brien Hamm and husband Jack of Frederick; grandchildren Grant O'Brien Franks, Griffin O'Brien Franks, Reagan Kathleen Hamm and Jackson Whitfield Hamm II. Also survived by cousins, nieces and nephews.
He was predeceased by a brother James Michael O'Brien.
A Memorial Mass will be held on Saturday, September 7, 2019 at 11 a.m. at Saint Ignatius Roman Catholic Church, 4103 Prices Distillery Rd, Ijamsville, MD 21754, with Father Mike Jendrek celebrant.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made in his name to St. Pius X School, 6432 York Rd, Baltimore, MD 21212.
Published Online in The Frederick News-Post from Aug. 30 to Sept. 1, 2019