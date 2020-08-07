1/
Gerda Barrientos
Mrs. Gerda Barrientos, 91, of North Potomac Street, Waynesboro, PA, passed away Thursday, August 6, 2020 in her home.

She is survived by three children, Linda Eileen of Culver City, CA, Gloria Saylor of Thurmont and Tony Barrientos of Florida; one granddaughter, Selena Cisar of Fairfield; two great-grandchildren; and two sisters, Inge Branca of Waynesboro and Christa Wills of Fairfield.

Services will be held at 10:00 A.M., Friday, August 14, 2020 in Thurmont Church of the Brethren, 14 N. Altamont Avenue, Thurmont, MD. Burial will follow in Bethel Church Cemetery, Cascade, MD.

Local arrangements are by Grove-Bowersox Funeral Home, Waynesboro.

Online condolences may be expressed at www.bowersoxfuneralhomes.com

Published in The Frederick News-Post from Aug. 7 to Aug. 10, 2020.
Funeral services provided by
Grove-Bowersox Funeral Home, Inc.
50 South Broad Street
Waynesboro, PA 17268
(717) 762-2811
