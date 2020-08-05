October 23rd 1928 in Pound, Virginia. Gervis was best known as Moon or Pop-Pop to many. Moon was a loving husband to the late Leafie Mullins, and proud father to two sons, Randy (Lucy) of Ijamsville, and Jim (Nancy) of Walkersville. He was a brother to the late Wilburn Mullins, the late Sandra Griggs, and the late Mona Tucker and Peggy Bentley. He was a loving grandfather to Jeff Mullins (Lisa), Jeremy Mullins (Maegan), Lindsay Mullins and the late Tammetha Mullins. Moon was also an involved great grandfather to Christina Selby, Van and Charlotte Mullins as well as a great great grandfather to Holden Barrett. He was also the unofficial grandfather to many more and touched many lives. Moon was a 71 year member of the International Brotherhood of Electrical Workers Local 26. He has done electrical work throughout East Tennessee, Michigan, Ohio, Virginia, and settled in suburban Maryland. He was known for his competitive spirit and loved to build game boards as well as teach others his favorite game, Wahoo. Moon will be missed by many and will be remembered for his sense of humor, love for his family, hard work, and selflessness. A graveside service followed by interment will take place at Parklawn Memorial Park on Monday, August 10, 2020 at 11 AM. In lieu of flowers memorial contributions may be made to Doey's House, 11370 Caring Pathway Ln., Hagerstown, Maryland 21742. Please view and sign the family's online guestbook at www.pumphreyfuneralhome.com
.