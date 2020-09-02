Gino Pizzi

Gino Salvatore Pizzi, 23, of Smithsburg, MD passed away unexpectedly on August 31, 2020.Born December 14, 1996 in Silver Spring, MD, he was the son of Ricky Pizzi of West Virginia and Mary Beth Pizzi of Frederick, MD. Gino was a Heavy Equipment Hauler for Pleasants Excavating Co. He enjoyed riding his Harley Davidson, but the most important thing to Gino was his daughter, Rylee Ann.Gino is survived by his parents, Ricky Pizzi and Mary Beth Pizzi, his siblings, Ryan Pizzi, Holly Pizzi, and Vincent Pizzi, his daughter, Rylee Ann Pizzi and her mother Kelsey Kinnier; his grandmothers, Rosa Garcia and Ruth Quinter; his step-mother, Clista Pizzi; step-siblings, Talon Lester and Raven Stull; step-grandparents Pap Chuck and Mamaw Joanne; nieces Annalecia and Annalee Barzey, step-niece Stella Stull and numerous Aunts, Uncles, Cousins, and Friends. Gino was preceded in death by his grandfathers, Ralph Pizzi and William Quinter, and his Uncle, Matthew Pizzi.Visitation will be held on Saturday, September 5th from 12 Noon - 2:00 PM at the Resthaven Funeral Home & Community Center, 9501 Catoctin Mountain Hwy. in Frederick, MD where a funeral service will begin at 2:00 PM. Interment will follow in the Garden of St. John at Resthaven Memorial Gardens. Flowers are welcome.