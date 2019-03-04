Mrs. Gladys Jane (England) Kornblith, 91, of Frederick died Monday, February 25, 2019 at Homewood at Crumland Farms. She was the wife of the late Jack Kornblith.



Born January 5, 1928 in Chicago, Il, she was the daughter of the late George and Emily England.



Gladys was a loving homemaker that was always there for her kids. In her working years, she was a telephone operator, worked at a candy factory, waitress and office worker. In her spare time, she enjoyed golf, solitaire, cross word puzzles, knitting, sewing, dancing and martinis. She had a special group of women that she met with once a month when in the Chicago area.



Gladys is survived by her daughters, Denise Mayer and Barbara Mudrak, grandchildren, Sandra Smith and husband Gary, Scott Mudrak and Mikey Mayer, great-grandchildren, Samantha Smith and Scotty Mudrak, siblings, George England and Edith "Penny" Likins, numerous nieces, nephews and great-nieces.



She was preceded in death by her son, Michael Mayer.



The family will receive friends from 4pm to 5pm, on Sunday, March 3, 2019 with a memorial service to follow at 5pm at Homewood at Crumland Farms, 7407 Willow Road, Frederick, MD 21701. Chaplain Suzanne Morris will officiate. Inurnment will be at a later date.



In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Hospice of Frederick County, P.O. Box 1799, Frederick, MD 21702, , 108 Byte Drive, Suite 103, Frederick, MD 21702, Daybreak Adult Daycare Center, Rocky Springs Road, Frederick, MD21702 or Homewood at the above address.



